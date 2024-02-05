Gold rates remain unchanged for 24 and 22 carat on February 5; Check latest update

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates have remained unchanged in India on 5th February, 2023. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 63,380, 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 58,100.

In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the gold rates have also remained the same in the last 24 hours. Today, 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 63,430 while 22-carat (10 grams) costs Rs 58,100 in India.

Changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India. In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 63,530 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 58,250. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 63,380 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 58,100.

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 63,380 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 58,100. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 64,040 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 58,700.

Silver rate for 1kg is Rs 71,900 in India. The silver rates have increased in the last 24 hours.