Gold rates remain same for 24 and 22 carat in India on Gandhi Jayanti

Bhubaneswar: The prices of gold has remained the same in the last 24 hours in Bhubaneswar on Sunday (1st October). While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,530, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 53,650.

Gold rates have remained same in last 24 hours. As of October 2, 2023 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 57,720 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 52,870 in India.

Changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India. In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 58,680 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,800. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 58,530 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,650.

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 58,530 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 53,650. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,600 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,900.

Silver rate for 1kg is Rs 71,600 in India. The silver rates have remained same in last 24 hours.