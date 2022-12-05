Gold rates increases for 24 carat and 22 carat in India in last 24 hours

As on 5 December, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 53,660 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 49,150.

Pratyay
Bhubaneswar: Gold rates for 24-carat and 22-carat has increased by Rs 480 in last 24 hours. As on 5 December, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 53,660 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 49,150.

Major cities in India also registered fluctuations in gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,720 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,160.

In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,900 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 49,400. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 53,730 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 49,250. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 53,730 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 49,250.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 53,730 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 49,250 today. Gold rates for 24 carat and 22 carat has increased by Rs 550 in last 24 hours.

