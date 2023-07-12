Gold Rates For 24 Carat/ 22 Carat Increases On July 12
Today (12 July, 2023) 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,870 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 53,920 in India.
Bhubaneswar: Gold price in India has increased on July 12, 2023. Today, gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 59,410 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,450.
Yesterday, gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) was Rs 58,660 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 53,730.
We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 59,560
|Rs 54,600
|Mumbai
|Rs 59,410
|Rs 54,450
|Chennai
|Rs 59,800
|Rs 54,820
|Kolkata
|Rs 59,410
|Rs 54,450
|Hyderabad
|Rs 59,410
|Rs 54,450
|Bangalore
|Rs 59,410
|Rs 54,450
|Visakhapatnam
|Rs 59,410
|Rs 54,450
In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the prices of the yellow metal have increased today by Rs 230. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,410, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,450.