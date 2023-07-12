Gold Rates For 24 Carat/ 22 Carat Increases On July 12

Bhubaneswar: Gold price in India has increased on July 12, 2023. Today, gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 59,410 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,450.

Yesterday, gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) was Rs 58,660 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 53,730.

We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 59,560 Rs 54,600 Mumbai Rs 59,410 Rs 54,450 Chennai Rs 59,800 Rs 54,820 Kolkata Rs 59,410 Rs 54,450 Hyderabad Rs 59,410 Rs 54,450 Bangalore Rs 59,410 Rs 54,450 Visakhapatnam Rs 59,410 Rs 54,450

In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the prices of the yellow metal have increased today by Rs 230. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,410, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,450.