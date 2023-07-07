Gold rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat continue to increase on July 7

Bhubaneswar: As on July 7, 2023 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,160 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 54,250 in India.

The gold rates in India have increased in India in the last 24 hours. Rates for 24 carat and 22 carat have inclined by Rs 10 (10 grams) in India.

Changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India too. In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 59,320 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,400. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 59,160 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,250.

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 59,160 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 54,250. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 59,560 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,600.

In Bhubaneswar, the prices of the yellow metal have decreased by Rs 100 (10 grams). While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,160, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,250.