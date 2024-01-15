Gold rate today: Prices remain unchanged for 2nd consecutive day in India for 24 carat, 22 carat

Bhubaneswar: The rate of gold in India has remained constant for the second consecutive day in the last 24 hours. On January 15, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) has been priced at Rs 62,520, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 57,260.

Coming to Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the price of the yellow metal continues to remain constant for the seventh consecutive day. On January 15, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) has been priced at Rs 63,820, while the 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 58,500.

Changes in gold rate were also recorded in several important cities of India. They are as follows:

Delhi: Rs 63,970 for 24 carat gold (10 grams), Rs 58,650 for 22 carat gold (10 grams).

Kolkata: Rs 63,820 for 24 carat gold (10 grams), Rs 58,500 for 22 carat gold (10 grams).

Mumbai: Rs 63,820 for 24 carat gold (10 grams), Rs 58,500 for 22 carat gold (10 grams).

Chennai: Rs 52,285 for 24 carat gold (10 grams), Rs 47,927 for 22 carat gold (10 grams).

Silver rate today: On January 15, 2024, the price of silver in India is at Rs 71,500 per kilogram. The rate of silver in India has remained unchanged in the last 24 hours.