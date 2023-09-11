Gold rate slightly decrease for 24 carat and 22 carat in India for 11th September

Bhubaneswar: In Bhubaneswar, the price of the yellow metal has remained same today. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,840, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,850.

The rates of gold have decreased in India for the last 24 hours for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams).

As on 11th September (Monday), 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,170 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 54,200 in India.

Changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India too. In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 60,150 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,150. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 60,000 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,000.

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 60,000 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 55,000. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 58,070 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,300.

The Silver rate in India is Rs 71,000/kg today. A fall in Rs 200/kg was registered in the last 24 hours.