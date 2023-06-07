Gold rate increases for 24 carat/ 22 carat in India on June 7

Bhubaneswar: The rates of yellow metal have increased by Rs 300 in India for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) on Wednesday.

As on June 7, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,650 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 55,600 in India.

Changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India too. In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 60,800 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,750. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 60,650 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,600.

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 60,650 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 55,600. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In Bhubaneswar, the prices of the yellow metal have increased by Rs 320 (per 10 grams) today. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 61,100, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 56,000.