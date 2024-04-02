Gold rate in India increases by Rs 1410 for 24 Carat/ 22 Carat on April 2
Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has increased by Rs 1410 in the last 24 hours. On April 2, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 68,660 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 62,900 in India.
Gold rates in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, have decreased in the last 24 hours. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost 63,820, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,500.
Changes in gold price were recorded in some important cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 63,970
|Rs 58,650
|Mumbai
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,500
|Chennai
|Rs 68,020
|Rs 62,350
|Kolkata
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,500
|Hyderabad
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,500
|Bangalore
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,500
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,500
When it comes to the price of silver, the rate of silver has remained same, in the last 24 hours. On March 31, 2024, silver has been priced at Rs 74,100 per kilogram.