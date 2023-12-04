Gold rate in India drops for 24 carat, 22 carat on December 4

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar has remained constant in the last 24 hours. On December 4, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 63,760 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 58,450 in Bhubaneswar.

In India, the rate of gold has decreased on December 4, 2023. The prices have fallen by Rs 1030. While 24 carat gold costs Rs 62,730, 22 carat gold costs Rs 57,460.

Changes in gold prices were registered in important cities of India as well. In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 63,910 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 58,600. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 63,760 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 58,450.

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 63,760 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 58,450. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

Silver rate for 1kg is Rs 76,400 in India. The silver rates have increased in the last 24 hours.

