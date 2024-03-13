Gold rate in India decreases by Rs 90 for 24 carat on 13th March

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates in India have decreased by Rs 90 for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.

As of 13th March 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 65,570 while 22-carat (10 grams) cost Rs 60,060 in India.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of gold has decreased by Rs 270 in the last 24 hours. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost 63,820, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,500

Some fluctuations were registered in different cities of India too

We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 63,970 Rs 58,650 Mumbai Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500 Chennai Rs 67,100 Rs 61,500 Kolkata Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500 Hyderabad Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500 Bangalore Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500 Bhubaneswar Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500

When it comes to Silver rates in India, 1kg of the silver metal cost Rs 72,700 today. Rates have increased by Rs 200 in India as compared to yesterday.

Also Read: Odisha CM Inaugurates Kalarabanka Smart Village And KIMS Hospital Kalarabanka