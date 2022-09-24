Gold rate in India decreases by Rs 460 for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Bhubaneswar: The gold price has decreased in India on September 2, 2023, for 24-carat and 22-carat. As of Saturday, the gold price in India for 24-carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 49,430 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 45,280.

Fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in the last 24 hours. The gold price in Chennai today for 24-carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22-carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24-carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,890 while 22-carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,650. The rate of Gold for 24-carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 50,730 while 22-carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,500. On the other hand, the price of 24-carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 50,730 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 46,500.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 50,730 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,500 today. The gold price has increased by Rs 530 for 24-carat (10 grams) and 22-carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.