Gold rate in India decreases by Rs 110 for 24 carat and 22 carat on 7th March

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates in India have decreased by Rs 110 for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.
As of 7th March 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 64,490 while 22-carat (10 grams) cost Rs 59,080 in India.
In Bhubaneswar, the price of gold has decreased in the last 24 hours. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost 63,820, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,500
Some fluctuations were registered in different cities of India too
We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 63,970
|Rs 58,650
|Mumbai
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,500
|Chennai
|Rs 65,890
|Rs 60,490
|Kolkata
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,150
|Hyderabad
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,500
|Bangalore
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,500
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,500
When it comes to Silver rates in India, 1kg of the silver metal cost Rs 71,700 today. Rates have decreased by Rs 500 in India as compared to yesterday.