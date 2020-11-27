gold price in bhubaneswar
Image credits: Zee Business

Gold Price In Bhubaneswar Remains Stable On Friday

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Gold rate for 24 carat and 22 carat remain fixed in smart city Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Today, the price of the yellow metal was recorded at Rs 45,610 for 22 carat per 10 grams while 24 carat per 10 grams recorded Rs 49,760 .

The constancy in gold prices for 24 hours is assumed to bring a smile among customers in the city.

Gold price in various major cities of India is as follows:

gold rate
Image credits: good returns

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

On the other hand silver price recorded Rs 64,800/kg today.

You might also like
Business

Petrol And Diesel Price Rises Again In Odisha’s Capital City Bhubaneswar

Nation

5 Killed As Fire Breaks Out At ICU Of COVID Hospital in Gujarat

State

Nagarjuna Besha Of Lord Jagannath Begins Today

State

737 More Covid-19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Recovery Tally Stands At 3,08,839

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.