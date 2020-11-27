Gold Price In Bhubaneswar Remains Stable On Friday

Gold Price In Bhubaneswar Remains Stable On Friday

Bhubaneswar: Gold rate for 24 carat and 22 carat remain fixed in smart city Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Today, the price of the yellow metal was recorded at Rs 45,610 for 22 carat per 10 grams while 24 carat per 10 grams recorded Rs 49,760 .

The constancy in gold prices for 24 hours is assumed to bring a smile among customers in the city.

Gold price in various major cities of India is as follows:

On the other hand silver price recorded Rs 64,800/kg today.