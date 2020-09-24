Bhubaneswar: Gold price in Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar recorded Rs 52,480 for 24 carats per 10 grams while 22 carats per 10 grams was recorded Rs 48,110 on Thursday.

As on Wednesday, gold rates for 24 carats per 10 grams was recorded Rs 53,230 while 22 carats per 10 grams was recorded Rs 48,800.

The price of the yellow metal continues to fluctuate in the markets all over the world. A significant change can be also be seen in the local market of Odisha.

The rates of gold in various important cities of India: