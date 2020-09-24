Gold price
Image Credits: The Sentinel Assam

Gold Prices Increases Marginally In Bhubaneswar, Check Rates Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Gold price in Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar recorded Rs 52,480 for 24 carats per 10 grams while 22 carats per 10 grams was recorded Rs 48,110 on Thursday.

As on Wednesday, gold rates for 24 carats per 10 grams was recorded Rs 53,230 while 22 carats per 10 grams was recorded Rs 48,800.

Related News

Gold Prices In Bhubaneswar Continues To Fluctuate In Last 10…

Covid-19 Deaths Cross 87,000 Mark In India, Total Cases…

Diesel And Petrol Prices In Bhubaneswar, Check Updated Rates

Gold Rates Remain Stable For 24 Carat And 22 Carat In…

The price of the yellow metal continues to fluctuate in the markets all over the world. A significant change can be also be seen in the local market of Odisha.

The rates of gold in various important cities of India:

Gold rates
image credits: good returns
You might also like
Nation

Massive Fire Breaks Out At ONGC Surat Plant After 3 blasts, No Casualties Reported

State

EPFO gives relief to private employees from September 30, benefits of new pension…

State

7th Pay Commission: Central government has taken these decisions for central…

Nation

Lok Sabha adjourned sine die, opposition remains absent

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7