Gold price today: Rate decreases in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In Bhubaneswar, the price of gold has decreased by Rs 100 in last 24 hours. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,530, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 53,650.

Gold rates in India have increased by Rs 790 for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.

Today 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 57,480 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 52,650 in India.

Changes in the rates of 24 carat/ 22carat were recorded in the last 24 hours.

We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 58,350 Rs 53,500 Mumbai Rs 58,200 Rs 53,350 Chennai Rs 56,330 Rs 53,650 Kolkata Rs 58,200 Rs 53,350 Hyderabad Rs 58,200 Rs 53,350 Bangalore Rs 58,200 Rs 53,500 Visakhapatnam Rs 58,200 Rs 53,350

When it comes to Silver rates in India, 1 kg of the silver metal cost Rs 68,500 today. Rates have increased in India as compared to yesterday.