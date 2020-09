Bhubaneswar: Gold Price in Odisha’s Capital city Bhubaneswar has increased slightly today.

As of today, Gold prices for 24 carats per 10 grams was recorded Rs 54,070 while 22 carats per 10 grams was recorded as Rs 49,590

Yesterday, the gold prices for 24 carats per 10 grams and 22 carats per 10 grams were recorded as Rs 53,850 and Rs 49,370 respectively.

While Silver recorded Rs 67,900/ Kg today.