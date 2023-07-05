Gold price on July 5, 2023: 22/24 carat gold rate increases in India

As on July 5, 2023, the rate of 24 carat gold (10 grams) is recorded at Rs 58,960 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 54,150 in India.

Gold Rates In India

Bhubaneswar: The gold price for 22 carat and 24 carat has risen by Rs 100 in India in the last 24 hours. As on July 5, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,960 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 54,150 in India.

The gold rates in various major cities of the country also witnessed changes in the last 24 hours. In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 59,220 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,300. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 59,060 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,150.

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 59,060 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 54,150. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 59,450 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,520.

In Bhubaneswar, the prices of the yellow metal have also increased by Rs 100 (10 grams). While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,060, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,150.

 

