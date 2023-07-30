Gold price July 30: Rates remain same for 24 carat/ 22 carat

Today (30/07/2023) 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,460 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 54,460 in India.

Gold price in India
Bhubaneswar: Gold rates have remained same in India for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.

We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 60,260 Rs 55,250
Mumbai Rs 60,110 Rs 55,100
Chennai Rs 52,285 Rs 47,927
Kolkata Rs 60,110 Rs 55,100
Hyderabad Rs 60,110 Rs 55,100
Bangalore Rs 60,110 Rs 55,100
Visakhapatnam Rs 60,110 Rs 55,100

In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the prices of the yellow metal have remained same too. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,110, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,100.

