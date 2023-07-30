Gold price July 30: Rates remain same for 24 carat/ 22 carat
Today (30/07/2023) 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,460 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 54,460 in India.
Bhubaneswar: Gold rates have remained same in India for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.
We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 60,260
|Rs 55,250
|Mumbai
|Rs 60,110
|Rs 55,100
|Chennai
|Rs 52,285
|Rs 47,927
|Kolkata
|Rs 60,110
|Rs 55,100
|Hyderabad
|Rs 60,110
|Rs 55,100
|Bangalore
|Rs 60,110
|Rs 55,100
|Visakhapatnam
|Rs 60,110
|Rs 55,100
In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the prices of the yellow metal have remained same too. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,110, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,100.