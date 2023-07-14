Gold price July 14: Rates increases for 24 carat/ 22 carat  

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates have increased in India for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours. As on July 14 (Friday), the prices have increased by Rs 540 in India.

Today 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,330 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 54,340 in India.

We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 60,150 Rs 55,150 Mumbai Rs 60,000 Rs 55,000 Chennai Rs 52,285 Rs 47,927 Kolkata Rs 60,000 Rs 55,000 Hyderabad Rs 60,000 Rs 55,000 Bangalore Rs 60,000 Rs 55,000 Visakhapatnam Rs 60,000 Rs 55,000

In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the prices of the yellow metal have increased today by Rs 380. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,000, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,000.