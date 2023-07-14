Gold price July 14: Rates increases for 24 carat/ 22 carat
Today (14 July, 2023) 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,330 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 54,340 in India.
Bhubaneswar: Gold rates have increased in India for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours. As on July 14 (Friday), the prices have increased by Rs 540 in India.
We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 60,150
|Rs 55,150
|Mumbai
|Rs 60,000
|Rs 55,000
|Chennai
|Rs 52,285
|Rs 47,927
|Kolkata
|Rs 60,000
|Rs 55,000
|Hyderabad
|Rs 60,000
|Rs 55,000
|Bangalore
|Rs 60,000
|Rs 55,000
|Visakhapatnam
|Rs 60,000
|Rs 55,000
In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the prices of the yellow metal have increased today by Rs 380. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,000, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,000.