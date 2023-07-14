Gold price July 14: Rates increases for 24 carat/ 22 carat  

Today (14 July, 2023) 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,330 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 54,340 in India.

Gold price in India today
Bhubaneswar: Gold rates have increased in India for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours. As on July 14 (Friday), the prices have increased by Rs 540 in India.

We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 60,150 Rs 55,150
Mumbai Rs 60,000 Rs 55,000
Chennai Rs 52,285 Rs 47,927
Kolkata Rs 60,000 Rs 55,000
Hyderabad Rs 60,000 Rs 55,000
Bangalore Rs 60,000 Rs 55,000
Visakhapatnam Rs 60,000 Rs 55,000

In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the prices of the yellow metal have increased today by Rs 380. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,000, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,000.

