Gold price increases marginally for 24 carat and 22 carat in India

Bhubaneswar: The rates of 24 carat and 22 carat has marginally increased in India on Saturday. As on 14 January, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 56,460 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 51,720.

Major cities in India registered changes in gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,440 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,750. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 56,290 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,600. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 56,290 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 51,600.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 56,290 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 51,600 today. Gold rates for 24 carat and 22 carat has increased by Rs 220 in the last 24 hours.