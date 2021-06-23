Gold price increases in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, Check Rates

Bhubaneswar: The price of 22 carat and 24 carat gold increases in capital city Bhubaneswar on Wednesday after six consecutive days of drop in the price. The price of the gold has increased by Rs 200 per 10 grams of 22 carat and Rs 220 per 10 grams of 24 carat in the last 24 hours.

The prices for 22 carat gold has been recorded at Rs 44,100 for 10 grams and the 24 carat gold is recorded at Rs 48,110 for 10 grams in the capital city.

While on Tuesday, the prices for 22 carat gold was recorded at Rs 43,900 for 10 grams while the 24 carat gold was recorded at Rs 47,890 for 10 grams.

On the other hand, the silver price has slightly decreased on Tuesday and has been recorded at Rs 730 per 10 grams in Bhubaneswar.

