Gold price in India today, Check details inside

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates in India have remained unchanged for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.

Today 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 62,220 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 57,000 in India.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of gold has decreased in the last 24 hours. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost 63,820, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,500

No fluctuations were registered in different cities of India too

We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 63,970 Rs 58,650 Mumbai Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500 Chennai Rs 63,380 Rs 58,100 Kolkata Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500 Hyderabad Rs 63,820 Rs 57,000 Bangalore Rs 62,220 Rs 57,000 Bhubaneswar Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500

When it comes to Silver rates in India, 1kg of the silver metal cost Rs 69,400 today. Rates have decreased by Rs 300 in India as compared to yesterday.