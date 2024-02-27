Gold price in India today, Check details inside
Bhubaneswar: Gold rates in India have remained unchanged for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.
Today 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 62,220 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 57,000 in India.
In Bhubaneswar, the price of gold has decreased in the last 24 hours. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost 63,820, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,500
No fluctuations were registered in different cities of India too
We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 63,970
|Rs 58,650
|Mumbai
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,500
|Chennai
|Rs 63,380
|Rs 58,100
|Kolkata
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,500
|Hyderabad
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 57,000
|Bangalore
|Rs 62,220
|Rs 57,000
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,500
When it comes to Silver rates in India, 1kg of the silver metal cost Rs 69,400 today. Rates have decreased by Rs 300 in India as compared to yesterday.