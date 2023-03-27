Gold price in India increases for 24 carat, 22 carat today                                                      

As of Monday (27 March), 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,650 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 54,640.

Business
By Pratyay 0
Gold price in India
Photo Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat have increased in the last 24 hours in India.

Major cities in India registered changes in gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 60,150 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,150. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 60,000 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,000. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 60,000 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 55,000.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,000 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,000 today.

Pratyay 3183 news

Pratyay is currently working as a Content Writer with kalingatv.com. He mostly manages the technology and automobile section of the website.

