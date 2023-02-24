Gold price in India decreases for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates in India has decreased by Rs 420 in India in the last 24 hours.

As on Friday (24 February), 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 56,080 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 51,370.

Major cities in India registered fluctuation for gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,610 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,950. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 56,510 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,800. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 56,510 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 51,800.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 56,510 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 51,800 today. The rates have decreased in the last 24 hours.