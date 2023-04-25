Gold price in India decreases by Rs 80 for 24 carat/ 22 carat today                                                                          

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat has decreased by Rs 80 in the last 24 hours in India today.

As on 25 April (Tuesday), 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,710 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 55,650.

Major cities in India registered changes in gold prices too. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 61,250 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,150.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 60,860 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,750. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 60,710 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,650. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 60,710 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 55,650.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,710 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,650 today. The prices have decreased by Rs 80 for 24 carat/22 carat in last 24 hours.

