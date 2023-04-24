Latest leak about Google Pixel Fold shows that it will not offer fast charging

Google Pixel Fold is one of the anticipated devices that is supposed to launch this year. The smartphone is expected to be unveiled at the Google I/O in May 2023, while the sale will start on June 27. A lot of information about the smartphone has been leaked on the internet prior to it’s unveil and now a piece of new information about the device has been leaked. According to the latest rumours, the Google Pixel Fold will not have a fast charging system.

According to a leak by a tipster, Yogesh Brar the Google Pixel Fold will be powered by a 4500mAh battery along with a 23W charging. This is quite similar to the charging speed of the Google Pixel 7 Pro. The premium smartphone offers a 5000mAh battery and 23W charging. The Pixel 7 Pro takes 100 minutes or more to charge completely. So this means that the Pixel Fold will take around 90 minutes to get fully charged.

According to the latest leak, the Google Pixel Fold will offer 5.8-inch HD+ AMOLED 120Hz outer display. On the other hand, the inner display will offer 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED 120Hz screen. A Tensor G2 chipset will power the smartphone and it will also get 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256/512 GB storage. The Tensor G2 chipset currently powers the Pixel 7 as well as the Pixel 7 Pro smartphones.

When it comes to the camera of the smartphone, the Pixel Fold will offer a triple camera setup at the rear. The primary camera of the smartphone will be 48MP OIS sensor, 10.8MP Ultra-wide sensor and 10.8MP Telephoto sensor. The outer camera of the smartphone will be a 9.5 MP while the inner camera is 8MP. When it comes to the Software, the Pixel Fold will offer Android 13 out of the box.

The latest reports have also suggested that the device will start at $1799. On the other hand, the company is expected to offer a freebie along with the Pixel Fold. Buyers will get a Pixel Watch along with the Pixel Fold, revealed a report. There will also be an option for trade-in, if users plan to exchange their old smartphone.