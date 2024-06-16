Vodafone Idea Rs 248 Plan offers great benefits for its prepaid users in India

Vodafone Idea Rs 248 Plan Vodafone Idea (VIL) is offering great benefits for its users in India and the Rs 248 plan is quite beneficial. This plan is available for all users across all the telecom circles in the country. Well, before you are going to recharge the plan, we should know that this plan is a data voucher. So you need an active plan before recharging.

We have mentioned the benefits of the new Vodafone Idea Rs 248 Plan below.

The Vodafone Idea Rs 248 plan offers a validity of 1 month and the data benefits received under the plan is just 6GB. Users do get a subscription of Vi Movies and TV (MTV) Pro subscription. The Vi MTV Pro subscription costs Rs 202 per month if purchased separately. Well, if you are an OTT user, this plan can work well.

The OTT benefits that are included under the plan include Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, FanCode, Klikk, Manorama Max, Chaupal, Playflix, Nammaflix, Distro TV, Shemaroo Me, Hungama, YuppTV, NexGTV, and Pocket Films.

Well, if you like OTT benefits, you can have this plan and watch the content in TV and mobile phone.

