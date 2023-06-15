Gold price falls for third consecutive day for 24 carat/ 22 carat in India

Bhubaneswar: A fall is gold prices were observed in India today. The scenario of falling prices continued for 3rd consecutive day for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams).

As on June 15, 2023, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,260 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 54,290 in India. A drop of Rs 600/10 grams was registered for 24 carat and 22 carat in India.

Changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India too. In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 60,200 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,200. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 60,050 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,050.

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 60,050 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 55,050. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In Bhubaneswar, the prices of the yellow metal have declined today. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,050, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,050.