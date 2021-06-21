Gold price continues to decrease in Bhubaneswar on Monday; Check rates

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: The price of 22 carat and 24 carat gold continues to drop in capital city Bhubaneswar on Monday. The price of the gold has decreased by Rs 10 per 10 grams of both 22 carat and 24 carat in the last 24 hours.

The prices for 22 carat gold has been recorded at Rs 43,990 for 10 grams and the 24 carat gold is recorded at Rs 47,990 for 10 grams in the capital city.

While on Sunday, the prices for 22 carat gold was recorded at Rs 44,000 for 10 grams while the 24 carat gold was recorded at Rs 48,000 for 10 grams.

On the other hand, the silver price is recorded at Rs 731 per 10 grams on Monday in Bhubaneswar.

Gold price in major cities of India:

Image Credit: Good Returns

 

