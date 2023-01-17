Gold price continue to increase for 24 carat and 22 carat in India

Bhubaneswar: The rates of 24 carat, 22 carat gold has continued to increase in India. A rise of Rs 420 was observed in India on Tuesday.

As on 17 January, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 56,880 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 52,100.

Major cities in India registered changes in gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 57,100 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,350. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 56,950 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,200. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 56,950 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 52,200.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 56,950 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 52,200 today. Gold rates for 24 carat and 22 carat has increased by Rs 210 in the last 24 hours.