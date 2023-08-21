Gold Price August 21: Rates remain same for 24 carat and 22 carat in India

Bhubaneswar: The prices of gold have remained constant in India on Monday. As on August 21, 2023 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,470 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 53,560 in India.

Changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India too. In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 59,170 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,250. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 59,020 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,100.

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 59,5020 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 54,100. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In Bhubaneswar, the prices of the yellow metal have increased in the last 24 hours. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,020, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,100.