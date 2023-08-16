Go First cancels flights till August 18, Know reason why

GoFirst airline has announced a further extension of flight cancellations till August 18, the airline announced in a tweet on Wednesday.

“Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 18 August 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused…,” the airline tweeted.

Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 18th August 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit https://t.co/FdMt1cRjeD for more information. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us. pic.twitter.com/2N15VBzOKO — GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) August 16, 2023

Go First has also issued a statement, which it has posted along with the tweet, saying that the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations and is optimistic about resuming bookings shortly.

“As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly,” the airline stated.

“We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till August 18, 2023, have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations. We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can,” Go First said in the statement.