Getting a driving license becomes more hassle-free; NGOs and private companies can issue DL now

Are you the one of those who is planning to get a Driving License, then you will be happy to know that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has relaxed some rules about it. According to the new rules, vehicle manufacturers, private companies and NGOs can issue Driving License (DL) to people who have successfully passed the tests.

According to the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, DL can be also be issued by some legitimate institutions other than Regional Transport Offices (RTO). The institutions like NGOs, private companies, automobile associations and private vehicle manufactures will be able to apply for recognition as driving training centres said the statement.

The Union Ministry also said that the above mentioned institutions were required to have necessary facilities on the land as per the Central Motor Vehicles (CMV) Rules, 1989.

The ministry has also clearly mentioned that the process of opening a driver training centre should be completed within 60 days of applying. The training centres are also required to submit annual report on issuing driver license to the nearest RTO, said the MoRTH guidelines.