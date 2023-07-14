Fuel rate remains constant For Second Consecutive Day In Bhubaneswar

On July 14, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 94.76 per litre in Bhubaneswar.

Business
By KalingaTV Bureau 0
Fuel rate in bhubaneswar
File Photo

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel remains constant in Bhubaneswar on July 14, 2023. On Friday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 94.76 per litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack have remains unchanged today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 103.28 per litre and diesel has been recorded at Rs 94.84 per litre.

Must Read

Wipro’s Dollar Revenue falls in Q2; Indian Market…

Gold price July 14: Rates increases for 24 carat/ 22 carat  

Production of Tesla car in India that will cost Rs 20 lakh…

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded at Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata. While Mumbai and Chennai has recorded petrol rate at Rs. 106.31 per litre and Rs. 102.63 per litre.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 89.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

You might also like
Business

India imposes restrictions on imports of plain gold jewellery, Will it affect prices?

Business

Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged In Bhubaneswar; Check Fuel Prices

Business

Gold rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat increases on July 13

Business

Vodafone Idea introduces new Rs 198 and Rs 204 recharge plans in India, Check…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans