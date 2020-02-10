Petrol Prices
Petrol (Photo: The Economic Times )

Fuel prices cut for fifth consecutive day on Monday

By IANS
0 25

New Delhi: Fuel prices dropped further for the fifth consecutuve day on on Monday as international crude prices fell due to demand slump. The Price of petrol was cut by 13-16 paise a litre and that of diesel by 16-20 paise a litre across all major cities in India.

The petrol now costs Rs 72.10 a litre in Delhi, Rs 77.76 a litre in Mumbai, Rs 74.74 a litre in Kolkata and Rs 74.90 a litre in Chennai.

Similarly, diesel costs Rs 65.07 a litre in Delhi, Rs 68.19 a litre in Mumbai, Rs 67.39 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 68.72 a litre in Chennai, according to the Indian Oil Corporation website.

Related News

AAP: Economy Drowning But Union Ministers Busy With Polls

Petrol, Diesel prices fall again

China’s Great Wall may make Lithium battery for EVs in…

Chief Economic Advisor: Indian PSU banks may see higher…

The fuel prices in India have so far become cheaper by around Rs 3 a litre since January 1.

Crude oil prices continued to decline as spectre of excess supply loomed over the market as demand in China was hit by the outbreak of coronavirus which has killed over 900 people so far.

The retail prices of fuel are dependent on the international crude prices and the rupee-US dollar exchange rate as India imports almost 80 per cent of its crude requirements.

Domestic petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies on a daily basis. Price revisions are implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 a.m.

You might also like
Business

AAP: Economy Drowning But Union Ministers Busy With Polls

Business

Petrol, Diesel prices fall again

Business

China’s Great Wall may make Lithium battery for EVs in India

Business

Chief Economic Advisor: Indian PSU banks may see higher profits

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.