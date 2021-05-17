Fuel Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Monday, Check Rates Here

By KalingaTV Bureau
petrol price in bhubaneswar today
Image Credit: India.com

Bhubaneswar: The price of fuel has slightly decreased in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Today, the petrol price recorded at Rs 93.11 per litre and the diesel price is recorded at Rs 90.49 per litre.

On Sunday, the petrol price was recorded at Rs 93.78 per litre while the diesel price recorded Rs 91.15 per litre.

The price of petrol has decreased by Rs 0.67 while the diesel price has decreased by Rs 0.66 in the last 24 hours.

Petrol price in various metros across India:

Image Credit: Good Returns

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diesel price in various metros across India:

Image Credit: Good Returns
You might also like
Nation

India Reports 2.81 Lakh Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Tally Mounts To 2.49 Crore

State

22 Succumb To Covid In Odisha, Death Toll Rises To 2335

State

Covid Infections In Odisha Will Decrease By June: Dr. Niroj Kumar Mishra

Business

Gold Price Increases In Bhubaneswar On Monday, Check Rates Here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.