Fuel Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Monday, Check Rates Here

Bhubaneswar: The price of fuel has slightly decreased in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Today, the petrol price recorded at Rs 93.11 per litre and the diesel price is recorded at Rs 90.49 per litre.

On Sunday, the petrol price was recorded at Rs 93.78 per litre while the diesel price recorded Rs 91.15 per litre.

The price of petrol has decreased by Rs 0.67 while the diesel price has decreased by Rs 0.66 in the last 24 hours.

Petrol price in various metros across India:

Diesel price in various metros across India: