Forbes Global list: Reliance Industries top Indian corporate

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Limited, continued to top Indian corporates in the 2023 edition of the Global 2000 list published by Forbes.

It is also worth mentioning that, Reliance Industries had also topped World’s Best Employers ranking by Forbes in 2022 with a global rank of 20. The other Indian names in the 2023 rankings list are State Bank of India at number 77, HDFC Bank at 128 and ICICI Bank at 163.

Reliance Industries Limited is the country’s largest corporate by revenues, profits and market value, and it continues to be the top Indian corporate in the 2023 edition of The Global 2000 published by Forbes.

Reliance Industries was placed at number 45 in the overall ranking of 2000 global corporates. It performed better than Germany’s BMW Group, Switzerland’s Nestle, China’s Alibaba Group, the US’s Procter & Gamble and Japan’s Sony.

Forbes used the latest 12 months of financial data available as of May 5, 2023 to calculate the factors used for this ranking.