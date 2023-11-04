Exclusive offers that BSNL customers can get this Diwali

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited or BSNL is offering some exclusive offers for its prepaid customers this Diwali, initially reported telecom talk. If you are someone who is planning to recharge with a new BSNL prepaid plan, you can opt for these plans. We have mentioned some plans by BSNL that get benefits this Diwali.

The BSNL customers should keep in mind that they should recharge through BSNL Self-Care App that is available on Play Store or iOS store.

Customers who recharge with the Rs 251 Plan, Rs 299 Plan, Rs 398 Plan, Rs 499 Plan, Rs 599 Plan or Rs 666 Plan get additional data benefit of 3GB. They should however recharge through BSNL Self-Care App.

Details about the BSNL recharge plans are mentioned below.

BSNL Plan 251: Users get 70GB of free data along with Zing Music benefits for a period of 28 days.

BSNL Plan 299: Recharging the plan offers 70GB of free data along with Zing Music benefits for a period of 28 days.

BSNL Plan 398: Users get 120GB of free data, 100 SMS per day and a validity period of 30 days.

BSNL Plan 499: Recharging the plan offers 2 GB of daily free data along with BSNL Tunes, GAMEIUM premium services and a validity of 28 days.

BSNL Plan 599: Users get 3GB of daily data, 100 SMS per day, Zing Music benefits, PRBT, Astrotell and unlimited free voice calls. The plan validity is 84 days.

BSNL Plan 666: This plan offers 2GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, BSNL tunes, Astrotell, Game on services with validity of 105 days.

All the above mentioned plans get an extra 3GB data during the Diwali period.