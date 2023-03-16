‘Don’t call me Bhaiya’: Woman alleges Rapido driver sent her lewd messages on WhatsApp

A Rapido driver allegedly sent inappropriate late night messages to a woman rider on her WhatsApp number. The screenshot of the messages sent by the driver has gone viral on the internet. People are condemning the driver for his creepy messages and questioning the safety of female riders sharing their personal information with online ride-hailing apps.

According to the woman, she shared her location with the rapido driver on WhatsApp for a pickup. But, later she was harassed by the driver after she shared her location with him through WhatsApp. When the man continued to send her these inappropriate messages, the woman got frustrated and shared a screenshots of his messages on Twitter with the message, ” Shared my location with a captain at @rapidobikeapp and this is what I get. F*k Your App, Fk Your Men, F*k Men.”

Here is the Tweet:

shared my location with a captain at @rapidobikeapp and this is what i get???? FUCK YOUR APP FUCK YOUR MEN FUCK MEN pic.twitter.com/EHLqd7lpt5 — husnpari (@behurababe) March 12, 2023



In the screenshot posted on Twitter, the driver has sent a series of sleazy texts to the woman. His text reads, “Hello, So gaye ?? Sir or sirf tumhari dp dekh ke or voice ki vajh se aaya tha n. Otherwise bahut dur tha bilkul ni ata main. Or hn ek bt or bhaiya viya nahin hu n…”

Soon after it was posted, it got viral and people were outraged and demanded Rapido to remove him immediately.

Soon Rapido replied to the tweet and wrote, “We have been relentlessly trying to reach you to get the Ride ID and your registered mobile no. Please understand that these details are required urgently for us to be able to help you.”

However, the woman slammed them for late reply and wrote, “I have also been relentlessly trying to get a response from the past 3 days. Needless to say it is very urgent issue, I don’t see why I am getting such a late response in the first place. Cannot DM you though, have tried multiple times the text isn’t delivering.”

One user said that “Rapido is no more safe these days,” while another user commented, “Eww man, this is so disgusting. I’m sorry that you had to go through this. Please take care.”