DGCA approves Go First’s resumption of operations on specific conditions

New Delhi: India’s civil aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted approval to airline Go First’s plan to resume operations, subject to specific conditions.

In its notification issued on Friday, the DGCA said that the proposed resumption plan submitted by the Resolution Professional (RP), Go First, dated June 28, amended vide communication dated July 15, has been examined by this office and the same is accepted by the competent authority, subject to the outcome of the writ petitions/applications pending before the Delhi High Court and the NCLT, Delhi.

A special safety audit was also conducted by the DGCA from 4 to 6 July.

“Accordingly, Go First, as a going concern, may commence flight operations subject to the conditions including compliance of all the applicable regulatory requirements for holding an Air Operator Certificate shall be ensured at all times.Continuing airworthiness of the aircraft engaged in operations shall be ensured at all times,” the notification read.

“No aircraft shall be deployed for operations without undertaking a satisfactory handling flight. Any change in the company which has a bearing on the resumption plan submitted by the RP shall be promptly notified to the DGCA,” it read.

“RP shall submit the proposed flight schedule, commensurate with the available resources in terms of airworthy aircraft, qualified pilots, cabin crew, AMEs, flight dispatchers etc., for the consideration of the DGCA after making requisite arrangements for commencement of scheduled flight operations, including the interim funding required for resumption of operations,” it stated.

“Scheduled flight operations can be commenced only after the availability of the required interim funding and approval of flight schedule by DGCA.The sale of tickets shall be commenced only after the approval of flight schedule by DGCA,” the notification stated.

“The flight operations shall be subject to the proceedings and/or outcomes in the ongoing CIRP at NCLT, Delhi and other writ petitions/applications by the Lessors of aircraft leased to Go First, which are pending in the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi and NCLT, Delhi RP shall submit information as sought by DGCA from time to time,” it added.

On July 12, the Delhi High Court had allowed cash-strapped Go First airline to carry out the maintenance of its on-lease aircraft and permitted the lessors to inspect the planes at regular intervals as per a single-judge order.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula was hearing appeals filed on July 7 by the resolution professional (RP) – appointed under the insolvency law to manage the airline – challenging an order passed by single judge Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju in favour of the lessors.

Justice Ganju had, on July 5, permitted the aircraft lessors of Go First airline to inspect their aircraft at least twice a month and carry out maintenance after the lessors filed a bunch of applications in the main petitions seeking to de-register their aircraft currently on lease with Go First, to avoid any further losses.