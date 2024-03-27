Dell fires 6000 employees to cut costs as company sees decline in sales

Bhubaneswar: In a massive layoff, Dell fires 6000 employees to cut costs as the company sees considerable decline in sales, said reports.

According to reports, Dell now has 1.2 lakh employees however it earlier employed as many as 1.26 lakh as of February 2024. The company confirmed the news of the layoff saying that is is planning to cut costs due to the considerable decline in sale of its products across the world.

In the last three months, the company has seen a 12 percent decline in sale of its products. The company however plans to get back by 2025 by making the prices of its products more competitive. But as of now, the company has to layoff its employees to cut down costs. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.

In addition to Dell fires 6000 employees, companies mostly in the tech sector have focused more on efficiency rather than on growth and continued cutting workforce. Here is a list of companies who have laid off employees in 2024:

Frontdesk- The US based prop tech company has fired 200 employees and it was the CEO Jesse DePinto who broke the news to the staff. The CEO did this over a two-minute Google Meet call.

Amazon- Amazon has fired its employees from various branches and that include Audible, Twitch, Prime and many more.

Xerox- The IT company has announced reduction of around 15 percent of its workforce. This means that they will be laying off 3000 employees.

Unity- The video game software company has cut 25 percent or 1800 jobs from company and plans to focus on long-term success and profitability.

Google- One of the largest tech companies fired hundreds of its staff including digital assistant, hardware and engineering teams. The Google CEO Sundar Pichai informed his employees that more layoffs were coming in the future and they should be ready for some bad news.

Microsoft- As many as 1900 jobs from Activision Blizzard, Xbox, and ZeniMax were cut by Microsoft. The total layoffs are 8 percent of the total Microsoft Gaming division. Blizzard president Mike Ybarra and company Chief design Officer Allen Adham also left the company.

eBay and Flipkart- eBay will be cutting 1000 jobs and that translates to 9 percent of its workforce. On the other hand, Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart will be laying 5 percent of its staff (which is 1000). The company currently has 22000 staff.

Other important companies like Swiggy, Valorant as well as TikTok are also trimming their workforce.