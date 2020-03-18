dda recruitment 2020
DDA Invites Applications For Various Posts, 629 Vacancies To Be Filled

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 36

Delhi Development Authority (DDA)  has posted vacancy for Recruitment of 629 Posts in different departments. The vacancy is for the Posts of Section Officer (Garden), Surveyor, Stenographer Grade-D, Patwari, Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Mali, Planning Assistant, Architectural Officer, Assistant Accountants Officer, Assistant Director And Deputy Director. The posts are categorised under A, B, & C Category.

The job applicants for the posts should be the residents of Delhi.

DDA recruitment
Minimum qualification to apply for the posts 12th degree. However the degrees of diploma/ UG/ PG/ B.E/ B.Tech/ are also required for specific posts.

The application can be filed only in online mode. Online application for the posts starts on 23-03-2020 and will end on 22-04-2020. The candidates can log in to the official website for detailed information. www.examsdaily.com

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will organise the examination. It will be conducted in several rounds i.e. Written-test, Document verification and Personal Interview.

