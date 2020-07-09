Gold Price Today


By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold continued to rise for the last several days in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar. As on Thursday, the gold price for 10 grams of 22 carats was Rs 46,790 the price for 10 grams of 24 carats was Rs 51,000.

Earlier on Wednesday, the prices of the 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 50,990 and Rs 46,780 respectively.

Here is the list of some of the major Indian cities and the prices of gold:

Name of the city Price of 24 carats (per 10 grams) Price of 22 carats (per 10 grams)
Mumbai Rs 47,610 Rs 46,610
New Delhi Rs 48,710 Rs 47,510
Chennai Rs 51,000 Rs 46,790
Kolkata Rs 49,180 Rs 47,880

 

