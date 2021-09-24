Check the gold price today in your city

By WCE 4
gold price today
Image credit: pixabay

Bhubaneswar: The gold price has decreased in smart city Bhubaneswar on September 24. The cost of 22 carat gold has decreased by Rs 250 per 10 gram while 24 Carat gold rate has also decreased by Rs 240 per 10 gram as compared to Thursday.

Today, the price of gold is recorded at Rs 43,850 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and while 24 Carat is recorded at Rs 47,770 per 10 grams in the city.

Yesterday, the price of the yellow metal was recorded at Rs 44,100 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 48,010 per 10 grams for 24 Carat gold.

On the other hand, the silver price has decreased by Rs 300 for 1kg in Bhubaneswar. Silver is priced at Rs 60,600 in Bhubaneswar today.

The gold rates at various important cities in India are as follows:

image credits: goodreturns

 

Also read: WHO chief thanks India for resuming export of Covid-19 vaccine

You might also like
State

Petrol and diesel prices increases on Friday; Check fuel rates in various cities

State

Elephant gets stuck near Mundali bridge in Athagarh, Rescue operation underway

Business

State

ONGC Recruitment 2021: Online application for 312 vacant posts begins, check details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

buy cialis cialis online