Check the gold price today in your city

Bhubaneswar: The gold price has decreased in smart city Bhubaneswar on September 24. The cost of 22 carat gold has decreased by Rs 250 per 10 gram while 24 Carat gold rate has also decreased by Rs 240 per 10 gram as compared to Thursday.

Today, the price of gold is recorded at Rs 43,850 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and while 24 Carat is recorded at Rs 47,770 per 10 grams in the city.

Yesterday, the price of the yellow metal was recorded at Rs 44,100 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 48,010 per 10 grams for 24 Carat gold.

On the other hand, the silver price has decreased by Rs 300 for 1kg in Bhubaneswar. Silver is priced at Rs 60,600 in Bhubaneswar today.

