Check Prices Of Petrol And Diesel On Ganesh Chaturthi In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Petrol price hikes again in Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. Petrol becomes costlier by 16 p/ litre on Ganesh Chaturthi.

While petrol recorded Rs 81.90 per litre, diesel recorded Rs 80.03 per litre. As on Friday, petrol recorded Rs 81.74 per litre and diesel recorded Rs 80.03 per litre

The ongoing Covid-19 situation in the country is one of the main reason for the hike in fuel prices throughout the country.

The inflated fuel rates has been burning hole in the pockets of common man for the past few months.

