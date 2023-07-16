BSNL Broadband: Recharge with Fibre Entry plan before it discontinues

BSNL will soon discontinue its Fibre Entry plan that the cheapest plan and is offered in a monthly, half-yearly as well as yearly basis.

Business
By Pratyay 0
BSNL Broadband Fibre Entry plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers some attractive plans for its urban as well as rural customers in India. The company will soon discontinue its Fibre Entry plan. The plan is the cheapest plan and is offered on a monthly, half-yearly as well as yearly basis. However, the plan is limited to certain cities only and is valid till July 30, 2023. We have provided some important details about the Fibre Entry plan.

Monthly Fiber Entry Plan

The BSNL broadband is priced at Rs 329 per month and offers up to 20 Mbps internet speed till 1000 GB. Post the data limit users get 4 Mbps speed. In terms of calls, users get unlimited access to local and STD calling.

Half-Yearly Fiber Entry Plan

Must Read

Twitter cash flow is negative due to ad revenue drop, heavy…

Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged In Bhubaneswar;…

Gold rate remains same for 24 carat/ 22 carat in India in…

This BSNL broadband is priced at Rs 810 for 6 months validity. The plan offers up to 20 Mbps internet speed till 1000 GB. Post the data limit users get 4 Mbps speed. In terms of calls, users get unlimited access to local and STD calling.

Yearly Fiber Entry Plan

This BSNL broadband is priced at Rs 3948 for 12 months validity. Users get 1 month free service too. So the actual validity is 13 months.  The plan offers up to 20 Mbps internet speed till 1000 GB. Post the data limit users get 4 Mbps speed. In terms of calls, users get unlimited access to local and STD calling.

Fiber Entry Plan with 2 years validity

This BSNL broadband is priced at Rs 7896 for 24 months validity. Users get 3 months free service too. So the actual validity is 27 months.  The plan offers up to 20 Mbps internet speed till 1000 GB. Post the data limit users get 4 Mbps speed. In terms of calls, users get unlimited access to local and STD calling.

You might also like
Business

LG plans $39.5 bn investment to hit $79 bn in sales by 2030

Business

Sensex closes at record high of 66000 for the first time in its history

Business

Fuel rate remains constant For Third Consecutive Day In Bhubaneswar

Business

Gold rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat marginally increases on July 15

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans