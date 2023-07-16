BSNL Broadband: Recharge with Fibre Entry plan before it discontinues

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers some attractive plans for its urban as well as rural customers in India. The company will soon discontinue its Fibre Entry plan. The plan is the cheapest plan and is offered on a monthly, half-yearly as well as yearly basis. However, the plan is limited to certain cities only and is valid till July 30, 2023. We have provided some important details about the Fibre Entry plan.

Monthly Fiber Entry Plan

The BSNL broadband is priced at Rs 329 per month and offers up to 20 Mbps internet speed till 1000 GB. Post the data limit users get 4 Mbps speed. In terms of calls, users get unlimited access to local and STD calling.

Half-Yearly Fiber Entry Plan

This BSNL broadband is priced at Rs 810 for 6 months validity. The plan offers up to 20 Mbps internet speed till 1000 GB. Post the data limit users get 4 Mbps speed. In terms of calls, users get unlimited access to local and STD calling.

Yearly Fiber Entry Plan

This BSNL broadband is priced at Rs 3948 for 12 months validity. Users get 1 month free service too. So the actual validity is 13 months. The plan offers up to 20 Mbps internet speed till 1000 GB. Post the data limit users get 4 Mbps speed. In terms of calls, users get unlimited access to local and STD calling.

Fiber Entry Plan with 2 years validity

This BSNL broadband is priced at Rs 7896 for 24 months validity. Users get 3 months free service too. So the actual validity is 27 months. The plan offers up to 20 Mbps internet speed till 1000 GB. Post the data limit users get 4 Mbps speed. In terms of calls, users get unlimited access to local and STD calling.