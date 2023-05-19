Just pay Rs 150 and get 1.5GB daily data, Check these tariff plans

India’s major telecom operators Airtel, Jio, and Vi offer many affordable and pocket-friendly recharge plans for their prepaid customers. The three major telecom companies offer plans under as low as Rs 150. These plans offer daily data, unlimited calling, and SMS benefits. However, they have short-term validity.

Check the list of best mobile recharge plans from Jio, Airtel, Vi under Rs. 150.

Jio

Jio offers a two prepaid recharge plans under Rs 150. The plans we are talking about is Rs 119 plan and Rs 149 plan. The Rs. 119 plan by Jio has a validity of 14 days. It offers unlimited voice calling, a lump sum of 300 SMSes, and 1.5GB of daily data. In addition to these, the plan also include free subscriptions to Jio TV, JioCinema, Jio Security, and JioCloud.

The other plan is the Jio Rs 149 recharge plan that comes with 1GB daily data and a validity of 20 days. The plan offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day alonh with free subscriptions to Jio TV, JioCinema, Jio Security, and JioCloud.

Jio also offers another plan Rs 179 plan, which costs a little bit higher than the 149 plan. But, this plan has a validity of 24 days. This plan offers the same benefits at Rs 149 plan.

Airtel

Airtel does not offer any prepaid plans under Rs 150. But, you can try the Rs 155 recharge plan that comes with 1GB of daily data, unlimited calling, and 300 SMSes. The plan has a validity of 24 days. Airtel also offers additional benefits of 1 month free Prime Video mobile subscription, free hello tunes, and Wynk Music.

Like Jio, Airtel also has a Rs 179 plan that offers 2GB daily data limit with a validity of 28 days. Apart from these, the plan offers the same benefits as the Rs 155 plan.

Vi

Vodafone Idea also offers many plans under Rs 150. The Rs 129 recharge plan by Vi offers 200MB lump sum data, unlimited voice calling but no free bundled SMSes. The plan is valid for 18 days.

The Vi Rs 149 comes with a validity of 21 days. It offers a 1GB of daily data limit, unlimited calling and no free SMSes. Vi also offers an Rs 155 plan that offers a 1GB daily data limit with a validity of 24 days. This plan offers unlimited voice calling and 300 free SMSes.