Reliance Jio prepaid plans with calling, SMS, and 2GB daily data under Rs 300

If you are looking for some pocket-friendly prepaid recharge plan which offers high data balance, unlimited calling and SMS benefits then check out these plans which are priced under Rs 300.

Reliance Jio has many affordable prepaid plans under Rs 300 for users which offers unlimited calling, SMS and data and added benefits. Among these plan there are two plans which offer 2GB data balance per day.

The prepaid recharge plans we are talking about is Jio Rs 249 plan and Jio Rs 299 plan. Let’s check out the benefits and details of these plans.

Jio Rs 249 plan

The RS 249 recharge plan of Jio comes with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day and 2GB data per day. It has a validity of 23 days. That means you get to enjoy a total of 46GB data with this plan.

However, post the data limit, the speed will be reduced to 64 kbps.

The other benefits of this Jio 249 plan include free JioTv, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud subscription with no added cost.

Jio Rs 299 plan

The plan comes with 28 days of validity and offers 2GB of daily data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day, clubbed with a subscription to Jio apps. That means you get to enjoy a total of 56GB data with this plan.

After the data limit is exhausted, the speed will drop down to 64 kbps.

Like the Rs 249 plan, this plan also gets free access to Jio Apps including free JioTv, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud subscription.

Also Read: Jio Prepaid Recharge Plan With No Daily Data Limit Under Rs 300