Royal Enfield Hunter 350 unveiled by MD Sid Lal, To launch on August 7

Motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield is all set to launch its new product-Hunter 350 in the Indian market. The MD of Royal Enfield, Sid Lal has unveiled the bike ahead of its launch on his official Instagram handle and we are overjoyed by the glimpse of the new bike. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be launched on August 7.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 reminds us of the Thunderbird 350X that was discontinued by the company. The bike seems to be a road-friendly motorcycle and the paint scheme reminds us of the Scram 411 that launched in March 2022.

Details about Hunter 350

The Hunter 350 is based on the J platform just like the Meteor 350 and Classic 350. In terms of Engine, the motorcycle will make use of 350cc motor that is present on the Classic 350. When it comes to power, the 349cc engine will produce 20.2 hp at 6,100 rpm while the Torque is 27Nm at 4,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox.

When it comes to suspension, the Hunter 350 offers 41 mm forks at the front with 130 mm travel. On the other hand, the rear shocks offer 102mm of travel. There is 300mm disc at the front while the rear disk is 270mm. A dual-channel ABS system on the bike is expected to offer excellent braking.

The features that are present on the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 include a single instrument cluster. The instrument cluster is a semi-digital unit and includes key information like the speed, gear position indicator, side indicator as well as service reminder. The company also offers a Tripper navigation pod on the right as an extra.

The design of the Hunter 350 includes circular headlamps and tail lamps like the other motorcycles of the company. The bike gets alloy wheels instead of spokes. The single seat design of the motorcycle ensures that both the rider as well as the pillion gets ample comfort while traveling. The colour scheme of the motorcycle is dual toned just like the Continental GT 650 and Scram 411.

When it comes to competition, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be directly pitched against the likes of Honda CB350 RS and Jawa 42 in Indian market. We expect that the prices of the Hunter 350 will be anywhere between Rs 1.7 lakh- Rs 2 lakh. We hope that Royal Enfield will offer some accessories that are exclusive for the motorcycle.